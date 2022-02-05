SHC Sukkur bench suspends transfer order of college principal

SUKKUR: A double-bench of the Sindh High Court circuit bench Sukkur has suspended the transfer order of Prof Dr Dr Rukhsar Shahani who through his counsel had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court, circuit bench, Sukkur, maintaining that being the most-senior professor at the Khairpur Medical College, he was posted as the principal of the college four months ago. He further said that his posting was made by the competent authorities for compliance of the verdict passed by the SHC Sukkur some four months ago in which the court had ordered the authorities to post a senior faculty member as principal of the college.

The petitioner further maintained that on Feb 1, 2022, he was transferred by the Sindh government, replaced by his junior professor Dr Khush Muhammad Soho, which is based on a malafide intention and violation of the previous judgment passed by the SHC Sukkur. The two-member bench suspended the transfer order and summoned the chief secretary, secretary health, and vice principal Khairpur Medical College, to appear in the court on Feb 16, 2022.