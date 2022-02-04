Two cops martyred in Nowshera attack

NOWSHERA: Two police officials embraced martyrdom here on Thursday when unidentified men opened fire at a checkpoint, official sources said.

The sources said the Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Jalozai Police Station Fayyaz had set up a checkpoint at the Arandoo Khwar area of the Nowshera district. He was accompanied by Constable Sajjad and Astaghfurullah. Meanwhile, unidentified miscreants opened fire at the police party. ASI Fayyaz lost life on the spot while constables Sajjad and Astaghfirullah were injured in the firing. The injured cops were shifted to a hospital where Sajjad succumbed to his injuries.

Senior police officials rushed to the scene along with a heavy contingent of police. They ringed the locality which is located near the Urmar village of the Peshawar district. A joint search operation of the Nowshera and Peshawar police was in progress till late night.

The Jalozai Police Station registered a first information report and launched investigation into the case. The funeral prayers for the fallen cops were offered at the Police Lines in Nowshera. Senior police officers and public representatives attended the funerals.