Friday February 04, 2022
Peshawar

Mother, son electrocuted in Peshawar

February 04, 2022

PESHAWAR: A mother and her son electrocuted at their home in Nazar Bostan area on the suburbs of Peshawar city on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mother was busy in washing cloths on the top of her home.In the meanwhile, when she tried to drape wet cloths on the boundary wall for making them dry, the cloth touched nearby electricity wires and caused electrocution.

