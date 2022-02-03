PCB suspends umpire for five PSL matches

KARACHI: Faisal Khan Afridi of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires has been suspended for five HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 matches and fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching the event’s Health and Safety protocols.
“The PCB had announced it will follow a zero-tolerance approach towards any Health and Safety breaches,” Tournament Director Salman Naseer said. “This decision demonstrates our resolve and commitment to deliver a successful event in which all participants remain secure so that they continue to be available to their sides and entertain millions of fans following this event worldwide.”
Faisal had pleaded guilty to the charge and offered his regrets. The decision was made by the PCB Covid Committee, which comprises Usman Wahla and Salman.
