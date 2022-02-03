Thousands without power as cyclone hits Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday as powerful cyclone winds battered the Indian Ocean island nation.
Tropical cyclone Batsirai passed within about 130-km of the holiday paradise, bringing heavy downpours and winds of around 120 kilometres per hour, with a peak of 151-km per hour recorded in the capital Port Louis. Life was brought to a standstill, with public transport cancelled, shops and banks shut, and air and sea travel halted.
Dubai: The United States will send a warship and fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates, officials said...
ISTANBUL: Ankara on Wednesday accused Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of...
PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday...
Brussels: Washington and its Nato allies have offered Moscow arms control and trust-building measures to defuse the...
Bunia, DR Congo: At least 55 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in...
Bogota: At least nine people were killed Tuesday in northwestern Colombia in an army raid on the Gulf Clan drug...
Comments