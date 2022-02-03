 
Thursday February 03, 2022
World

Thousands without power as cyclone hits Mauritius

By AFP
February 03, 2022

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday as powerful cyclone winds battered the Indian Ocean island nation.

Tropical cyclone Batsirai passed within about 130-km of the holiday paradise, bringing heavy downpours and winds of around 120 kilometres per hour, with a peak of 151-km per hour recorded in the capital Port Louis. Life was brought to a standstill, with public transport cancelled, shops and banks shut, and air and sea travel halted.

