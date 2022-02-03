Russia urged to free mother of Chechen activist

Moscow: Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Russia to investigate the rights situation in Chechnya and "immediately" release an anti-torture activist’s mother, who was arrested and forcibly brought back to the tightly-controlled republic.

Zarema Musayeva, the mother of three exiles critical of strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, was detained by Chechen forces in mid-January in Nizhny Novgorod -- a city 1,800 kilometres north of Chechnya.