Russia urged to free mother of Chechen activist

Moscow: Amnesty International on Wednesday called on Russia to investigate the rights situation in Chechnya and "immediately" release an anti-torture activist’s mother, who was arrested and forcibly brought back to the tightly-controlled republic.
Zarema Musayeva, the mother of three exiles critical of strongman Ramzan Kadyrov, was detained by Chechen forces in mid-January in Nizhny Novgorod -- a city 1,800 kilometres north of Chechnya.
PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday as powerful cyclone winds...
Dubai: The United States will send a warship and fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates, officials said...
ISTANBUL: Ankara on Wednesday accused Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of...
PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday...
Brussels: Washington and its Nato allies have offered Moscow arms control and trust-building measures to defuse the...
Bunia, DR Congo: At least 55 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in...
Comments