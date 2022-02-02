 
February 02, 2022
Turkmenistan deputy FM meets COAS

By Our Correspondent
February 02, 2022
RAWALPINDI: Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, at the GHQ here on Tuesday. During the meeting matters of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation in various fields with special emphasis on regional connectivity projects, especially Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) pipeline were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

