PSL matches security plan finalised

Lahore district administration and police will hold a full rehearsal on Feb 4 and 6. -Photo Sohail Imran

LAHORE:Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Punjab Raja Basharat on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at Civil Secretariat to finalise the security plan for upcoming PSL matches in City. Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, senior civil and police officers participated in the meeting.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat said that PSL players and officials will be given the status of state guests. "Lahore district administration and police will hold a full rehearsal on Feb 4 and 6", he said. He directed that CCTV cameras around Gaddafi Stadium and parking areas should be fully operational during the PSL. He said that PSL security plan would be enforced in Lahore from February 7.

The meeting also approved special powers to Special Price Magistrates. Raja directed that all price magistrates should ensure implementation of govt price lists. He said that Deputy Commissioners should regularly monitor the performance of price magistrates.