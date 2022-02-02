CPSP to provide training to Afghan doctors

Islamabad: College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) would provide training to Afghan postgraduate doctors in Pakistan after a request made by Afghan Prime Minister during a recent visit of National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Dr. Moeed Yusuf to Afghanistan.
CPSP Senior Vice President Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi who was accompanying Dr. Moeed Yusuf during his visit to Jinnah Hospital in Kabul expressed this to ‘The News’ on Tuesday adding that the CPSP would provide all possible support to Afghan doctors in their training and education.
During the visit to Jinnah Hospital in Kabul, the Afghan Health Minister requested the Pakistani delegation to provide cooperation in post-graduate medical education in Afghanistan, said Dr. Shoaib.
He added the Afghan minister requested the CPSP to open its registration office in Kabul.
