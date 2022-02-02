 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Newspost

Laudable move

February 02, 2022

Recently, National Savings (NS) has launched a debit card facility in order to reduce delays in the delivery of the monthly amounts of the NS investors.

One feels that the incumbent government has taken a step in the right direction by doing so. Investors – many of them senior citizens – will no longer need to visit NS centres or stand in long queues to collect their money.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

