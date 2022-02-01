Thar yields massive coal reserves

SUKKUR: In a major development, a massive, three billion tonne coal deposits were discovered in Tharparkar, the Sindh government announced on Monday. The discovery was made during the exploitation at Thar Coal Field Block 1.
Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, overjoyed over the ‘good news’, said the slogan of Thar will change the destiny of Pakistan is now becoming a reality.
"After digging 145 metres in Block 1 this morning, coal was discovered. It is the second such major achievement of the Sindh government," CM Shah announced and added, the discovered reserves were equivalent to five billion barrels of crude oil.
Meanwhile, Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, while congratulating the nation, said the annual production of coal will be 9 billion tonnes in the first phase. He said that the discovery will help Pakistan tackle its energy needs, adding that it will benefit the national treasury by billions of dollars. Sheikh also conveyed good wishes for the Pakistani team and Chinese experts working on the project.
