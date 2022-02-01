70pc frown over economic policies: survey

KARACHI: A recent opinion poll has found every seven out of 10 Pakistanis, constituting 70pc respondents disapproving of the country’s economic policies, whereas 69pc respondents expressed disappointment with the overall policies governing the country, but against all this, 50pc respondents were hopeful that the new year would free them of the present-day concerns.

The Pulse Consultants conducted an opinion poll between Jan 13 to 21, 2022, soliciting responses from over 2,000 people to questions regarding economic direction, the country’s overall policies, political direction and hopes for the new year.



The poll found 70pc respondents disapproved the country’s economic policies, i.e. every seven out of 10 Pakistanis, whereas 27pc respondents approved those. Interestingly, those considering the country to be headed the wrong way dropped to 66pc from the previous 72pc. By the same token, the approval rating for the country’s policies increased from 25pc to 29pc.



To the question about hopes for improvement of conditions for a person, a significant 50pc expressed the hope that the new year would herald better conditions free of the prevailing worries and concerns, whereas 19pc felt the situation to further worsen and, 24pc felt the new year would reflect no new change and the prevailing circumstances would continue to play out.

As many as 60pc expressed the hope that the new year would be better for their families, 14pc thought the conditions would worsen and 17pc respondents felt there would be no change.