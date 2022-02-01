Journalist murder case: Four accused remanded

LAHORE:An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over four accused involved in the killing of Journalist Husnain Shah, to police on a 14-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police produced four accused - Amir Butt, Farhan Shah, Amjad Pasha and Haider Abbas before the court. The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the killing of journalist and their physical custody was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on a 14-day physical remand. Subsequently, the court allowed the plea and handed over the accused to police. The court directed for producing the accused on February 13. A few days ago, Husnain Shah was gunned down by two armed motorcyclists outside the Lahore Press Club.
