OICCI elects new president

KARACHI: Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) elected Ghias Khan as its president for 2022’s term, an announcement said on Monday.

Ghias Khan is also the president and chief executive officer (CEO) at Engro Corporation Limited. The announcement was made at the 162nd annual general meeting of the OICCI held at its chamber. Amir Rasool Paracha, who is the chairman and CEO at Unilever Pakistan Limited, was elected as the vice president of the chamber.

The other elected members Of the OICCI managing committee for 2022 include Ahmed Zahid Zaheer, Chevron Pakistan Lubricants (Pvt) Limited, Ali Ahmed Khan, Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Limited, Erum Shakir Rahim, Glaxosmithkline Pakistan Limited, Ali Asghar Jamali, Indus Motor Company Limited, Samer Chedid, Nestle Pakistan Limited, Waqar Irshad Siddiqui, Shell Pakistan Limited, Markus Strohmeier, Siemens Pakistan Engineering Company Limited, Rehan Muhammad Shaikh, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Limited.