Banking blues

This is to draw the attention of the relevant authorities to the problems faced by people trying to pay utility bills. Most banks are overcrowded, and both the disabled and the elderly have to stand in queues for long periods.
The incumbent government had announced that it would create millions of jobs for people. It is suggested that separate banks be set up for the express purpose of paying utility bills. This way, paying utility bills will be easier for people and employment opportunities will be created.
Zafar Ullah Khan
Nowshera
