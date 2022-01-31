More schools closed in Peshawar over Covid-19

PESHAWAR: Owing to the high rise in Covid-19 positive cases, five more schools and hostels have been closed down in the provincial metropolis.

Fifteen schools, colleges and universities have already been closed for one week for the same reasons, putting the total number to 20 in the provincial capital alone.

The schools which were announced to be closed down from today (Monday) include Government Girls Higher Secondary School, University Town, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Wadpaga, Working Folks Grammar School Hayatabad, Benazir Girls Hostel, Peshawar and Iqra Public School Mathra, Warsak Road.

Strict directives have been issued to the management of the schools and the general public to ensure closure of the institution and home quarantine of the people infected by the virus.

So far two universities including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Institute of Management Science Hayatabad, the Science Superior College, and 16 public sector schools mostly for girls have been closed due to the Covid-19 cases.

Only one among the closed schools is from the private sector. During the fifth wave, the virus is spreading very fast. But the steps taken for its prevention do not seem to be much effective.

The schools are being closed down on the recommendation of the district health officer.

However, the monitoring system of the coronavirus positive cases is not so efficient to take timely decisions.

Generally, the cases of flu and cough are on high rise and almost every second person is observed to be infected with flu and cough. But they are reluctant to conduct tests.

The district administration has asked the police authorities of the areas with high positivity rate of the disease to control movement into and out of the localities. Also, the district health officer has been asked to provide enough medical assistance in the areas concerned.

The administration is also focusing enough attention on vaccination of the people.

The authorities of the schools’ concerned have also been directed to ensure vaccination of all the staff and students above the age of 12 at the time of reopening of the schools.

Generally, all the schools have been strictly directed to ensure vaccination of the staff and students.

The private schools have been observed requesting parents to ensure vaccination of their wards.