Pakistan to have four all-glass squash courts by year-end

KARACHI: Pakistan will have four all-glass squash courts installed in different cities by the end of this year.

Currently, one all-glass squash court is being installed at the famous Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex here at Fleet Club.

The work has been almost done and squash players from all across the country will get to play in this court soon while international events have also been planned.

Similarly, Punjab Squash Association is going to order two all-glass squash courts that are to be installed in Lahore.

Pakistan Squash Federation bought one all-glass squash court in December 2014 for over Rs12 million, which was donated by the ASB for the Asian Beach Games held in Thailand in November 2014.

The court lay at Karachi port for about 16 months which affected its quality. Some problems with the court were noticed during a bilateral series between Pakistan and Egypt in 2016.

Since then, the federation has not decided where to install it permanently and now various promoters hire this on rent for holding national or international activities.

However, it is very expensive as last year the organisers of Balochistan International Squash League refused to install it for the league in Multan due to its very high rent