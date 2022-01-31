Jalal Mehmood Shah elected as SUP chairman

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah and Syed Zain Shah were elected unopposed as the chairman and president of the Sindh United Party (SUP) respectively at the party’s general council meeting on Saturday during which the election was conducted by its central election committee.

In the meeting held under the chairmanship of Roshan Kalhoro, the participants also approved an amendment to the party’s constitution for creating a new post of the chairman, read a statement issued by the SUP’s secretariat.

Amir Ali Thebo was elected as the party’s secretary general, and Roshan Buriro and Khwaja Naveed Amin as the senior vice president and information secretary respectively. Amir Azad Panhwar, Ejaz Samijo, Jagdesh Ahuja, and Agha Qamar Mashwani were elected as the SUP vice presidents. Other office-bearers of the party include Mustafa Chandio, Jabbar Islami and Mukhtiar Memon.

Thanking the party’s leaders for expressing their trust in him, Jalal said the SUP would take part in the upcoming local government polls. The SUP chairman remarked that the PPP in its 14 years of power had destroyed the infrastructure and institutions of the province.