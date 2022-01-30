 
Sunday January 30, 2022
World

NZ PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to Covid-19

By AFP
January 30, 2022

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.

The exposure took place on Jan 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole-genome sequencing was expected the following day.

