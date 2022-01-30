NZ PM Ardern is self isolating after exposure to Covid-19

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation until Tuesday after being deemed a close contact of a person who tested positive for Covid-19, the government said.
The exposure took place on Jan 22 during a flight to Auckland from the town of Kerikeri, the government said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the result of whole-genome sequencing was expected the following day.
DUBAI: A UAE-trained militia said on Saturday some of its fighters remained on the front lines in key Yemeni conflict...
WASHINGTON: A powerful winter storm packing heavy snow and high winds pummeled the US East Coast on Saturday, forcing...
BERLIN: Germany’s Green party elected fresh leadership on Saturday just a month after joining its first national...
KYIV: Kyiv on Saturday urged the West to remain "vigilant and firm" in its talks with Russia, as US President Joe...
MOSCOW: Russia’s population declined by more than one million people in 2021, the statistics agency Rosstat reported...
ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened Turkish media with legal action over content "incompatible...
Comments