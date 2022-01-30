More educational institutes closed as COVID-19 cases surge

PESHAWAR: In view of the increasing positivity of Covid-19 cases, the district administration has closed down at least 15 educational institutions, including two universities, a

college and a number of schools in different localities of the provincial metropolis for at least one week, which would be reopened after analyzing the situation.

At least six schools were closed down on January 27 and later eight more educational institutions were closed. Separate notifications were issued for the purpose.

The notification stated that upon positive Covid-19 test results and recommendation of district health officer Peshawar and in exercise of the powers conferred by KP Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act, the following education institutions are closed for one week and quarantine of positive cases.

The schools included Government Middle School Zareef Kor on Charsadda Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sahibzada Shakeel Umar Khan, Dabgari Garden, Government Girls Commerce College Dalazak Road, Government Higher Secondary School Pakha Ghulam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Government Primary School Qadeem Kalay, Mera Kachori, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Chamkani, Government Primary School for Girls Dalazak Road.

Earlier, six schools had been closed for a week, which included Government Higher Secondary School Miyan Gujjar, Dalazak Road, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sufaid Sang, Warsak Road, Government Girls Bacha Khan Degree College Kohat Road, Superior Science College, Yakatoot, Institute of Management Science Hayatabad and Government Higher Secondary School Nasapa Payan Charsadda Road.

Through the notification the authorities concerned and the general public were directed to ensure that the COVID-19 cases are home quarantined.

The SHO of the police station concerned were also directed to ensure that no in and out movement in said locations are carried out.

The district health officer was asked for periodic medical assistance at the aforementioned location.

At the time of reopening of the said institution, only those faculty members, auxiliary staff and students at the age of 12 and above shall be allowed who are duly vaccinated.