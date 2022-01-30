Focus on Soan Valley to promote tourism

Islamabad : Punjab Tourism Department General Manager Operation Asim Raza on Saturday said the Tourism department is hunting out all those areas which were not discovered before for promoting tourism across the province.
Talking to the media he said, the Soan Valley would attract tourists in large numbers which were not encompassed by the people before as the department has started to boost multiple activities at the site. He said Soon valley consists of 56km length, three Kabeekhi, Deep Sharif, and Ochaali lakes which were full of mesmerizing scenes. Asim Raza said the department has constructed resorts for tourist staying facility, which was not before in the valley, adding that there was no such security issue during traveling in the area. He highlighted that people can also enjoy the snowfall during the winter season as its height from sea level is around 5000 meters, students of schools and colleges frequently visit the valley.
