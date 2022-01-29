Karachi Kings eye first win in game against Gladiators

KARACHI: Karachi Kings will seek their first win when they take on Quetta Gladiators in their second round fixture of the HBL PSL 2022 here at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

Both teams have so far played 12 matches against each other with Quetta Gladiators winning seven while in five Karachi Kings remained successful.

Here at National Stadium four matches have been played between the two and both won two each.

Karachi Kings remained off-colour in their opener against Multan Sultans. Their batting did not click. Only Sharjeel Khan showed his class as he hit three sixes and the same number of fours in his fine 43. After his fall a dip was seen in Kings’ run-scoring ability. In 15.3 overs Kings brought in their hundred but in the last four overs they did not plunder runs and were left with a low total in the end.

Babar Azam, the skipper, will need to play an anchor role if Kings want to post an imposing total or chase a major target.

Shropshire-born English wicket-keeper batsman Joe Clarke has the ability to give initial momentum with his solid approach and Nabi’s form will be wanted at the initial stage of the league.

Nabi struggled with the bat, although his bowling was impressive against Multan. Kings will need fit Mohammad Amir as their rest of the bowling unit struggled in the absence of seasoned left-armer in the first game.

Gladiators, meanwhile, will have played a game against Peshawar Zalmi, when this story appears on Saturday (today) as their game was scheduled to be held on Friday night. A win in the opener would certainly instill confidence in Gladiators which they are looking forward to.

Umar Akmal’s fitness will also be needed by Gladiators. Shimron Hetmyer, Will Smeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Yorkshire-born allrounder Luke Wood, Dan Lawrence and skipper Sarfaraz are some of the fine batting resources. They are yet to be joined by their English batsman Jason Roy who will give an impetus to Gladiators.