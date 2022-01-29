Comprehensive enough?

Recently, the federal government approved the country’s first National Security Policy (NSP) after receiving a green signal from the National Security Committee (NSC). The newly formed policy has been hailed as being ‘citizen-centric’ with economic security being its core focus. The ultimate goal of the policy is to break Pakistan from the shackles of poverty, a prerequisite for transforming the country from a geo-strategic state to a geo-economic hub. To this end, special economic zones are also being set up. One of the most pressing questions about this newly-evolved policy is trade with India. If Pakistan aims to boost its economy, inter-regional trade is imperative. Another important question that arises is: is the NSP capable of ironing out the other problems in the country? These problems include political instability, no law and order and rampant corruption. The leadership must take necessary measures to develop a policy that deals with all these issues comprehensively and conclusively.

Abdul Rafay Jamali

Hyderabad