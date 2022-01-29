PIA flight with Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to India postponed

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was scheduled to fly out Pakistani Hindu pilgrims to India today (Saturday), but it has yet to receive a green signal for the flight, Geo News reported Friday, citing sources.

Sources within the national flag carrier said that a special flight was set to carry 160 Hindu pilgrims from Karachi to Jaipur, India, at 7am on January 29. They said that PIA officials have confirmed that India has not allowed the flight a passage. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) notified "postponement" of the flights that were meant to carry the pilgrims to India.

A statement issued by the PHC on Friday stated that on PHC's request seeking passage for three flights — from Karachi to Jaipur on January 29, from Jaipur to Agra on the same day, and from Delhi to Karachi on Feb 1, — PIA had approached the civil aviation department of India for permission and necessary arrangements, but received no response from the other side by Thursday.

Hence, furthering this process is now impossible, it added. The PHC, however, made it clear that neither itself or PIA is responsible for calling off the trip. Instead, "the client [Indian authorities] lagged behind" in making the trip possible for Pakistani Hindu pilgrims, it added. It said that the trip is being postponed till the Pakistani authorities receive India's permission to airlift the pilgrims.