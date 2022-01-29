COAS stresses unity to thwart designs of hostile forces

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has stressed the need to stay united to thwart designs of hostile forces.

"The spread of misinformation by vested interests is not only creating misperceptions but also threatening cohesion in the society," the COAS said in an interaction session with the vice chancellors, faculty and students of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), FCU, University of Engineering and Technology (UET), Lahore School of Economics (LSE), Punjab University (PU) and Government College University (GCU) during his visit to the Lahore Garrison on Friday.

The COAS appreciated the critical role being played by these premier educational institutions in preparing the future leadership and useful citizens of Pakistan.

He said there is dire need of human resource development in the fields of education, health, infrastructure, industry and environment. He said Pakistani youths are alented and enterprising and can lead the country to prosperity. The faculty members and students asked questions during the exhaustive session and hailed the interaction as positive and illuminating. Corps Commander Lieutenant General Abdul Aziz was present at the session. Earlier, the COAS was briefed on operational and training matters of the formation at the Corps Headquarters.