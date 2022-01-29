Alhamra to present spring programmes

LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi on Friday said that Alhamra would arrange new programmes to celebrate spring during March.She said this during a meeting with LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi here at Alhamra Art Centre to discuss various programmes to celebrate spring season. Moneeza Hashmi said the international programmes would also be organised, adding that the month of March in Alhamra would bring “Bahaar” of different festivals.