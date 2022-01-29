Top quality services being provided through Sehat Cards, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, top quality services are being provided to people through Sehat Cards. More and more private hospitals are being empanelled. For the first time in history, such a large wide range of projects have been introduced in health. The government is completing record number of projects in the health sector.
The health minister stated this while addressing a meeting to review progress of ongoing development projects in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday. The health minister chaired the meeting through video link whereas present in the meeting were Special Secretary Development Dr Farrukh Naveed, Shahzad Leghari, Noorul Ain and other officials. The minister reviewed key development projects. The project cost and ancillary matters were discussed with the hospital team.
The minister said that through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card services would be provided at Indus Hospital. The government’s project with the hospital will be reviewed every three months. Last year, all nursing schools were upgraded to nursing colleges, she said adding the government would increase male quota in nursing colleges from 10 to 50 per cent. Currently, stipend is being given to each student at Nursing Colleges. Courses on anesthesia technologists, lab technologists and Operation Theatre Technologists must be ensured in all colleges, she said. These professional degrees are essential for improved services in hospitals. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, top quality services are being provided to people through Sehat Cards. More and more private hospitals are being empanelled. For the first time in history, such a large wide range of projects have been introduced in health. The government is completing record number of projects in the health sector, she added.
LAHORE:Three robbers took away gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth Rs12 million from a house in Valencia...
LAHORE:Six people died from coronavirus while 2,385 new cases were reported in the province on Friday. According to...
LAHORE:A five-day training course on Food Safety and Halal Management concluded at Department of Dairy Technology,...
LAHORE:Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi on Friday said that Alhamra would arrange...
LAHORE:Punjab University’s Centre for South Asian Studies organised a seminar on ‘India: The Fake Union and...
LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art and Design’s performing arts group of students “Natak” got first...
Comments