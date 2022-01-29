Top quality services being provided through Sehat Cards, says Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, top quality services are being provided to people through Sehat Cards. More and more private hospitals are being empanelled. For the first time in history, such a large wide range of projects have been introduced in health. The government is completing record number of projects in the health sector.

The health minister stated this while addressing a meeting to review progress of ongoing development projects in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday. The health minister chaired the meeting through video link whereas present in the meeting were Special Secretary Development Dr Farrukh Naveed, Shahzad Leghari, Noorul Ain and other officials. The minister reviewed key development projects. The project cost and ancillary matters were discussed with the hospital team.

The minister said that through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card services would be provided at Indus Hospital. The government’s project with the hospital will be reviewed every three months. Last year, all nursing schools were upgraded to nursing colleges, she said adding the government would increase male quota in nursing colleges from 10 to 50 per cent. Currently, stipend is being given to each student at Nursing Colleges. Courses on anesthesia technologists, lab technologists and Operation Theatre Technologists must be ensured in all colleges, she said. These professional degrees are essential for improved services in hospitals. Under Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, top quality services are being provided to people through Sehat Cards. More and more private hospitals are being empanelled. For the first time in history, such a large wide range of projects have been introduced in health. The government is completing record number of projects in the health sector, she added.