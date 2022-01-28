Sending Nawaz abroad ‘our own fault’: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said that Nawaz Sharif managed to "throw dust in everyone's eyes and walked out of the country" but the government is trying to bring back those who are wanted in cases under trial in court. Sheikh Rashid said this in an interview with British media.

The minister, while taking about the return of Nawaz Sharif, said that the government is trying to bring PMLN supremo back to Pakistan under a "deal". "Efforts for a deal are being made to bring all the accused and convicts residing in Britain back," Sh Rashid said.

"We sent Nawaz Sharif ourselves, it is our own fault," he added. He, however, admitted that the government hasn't been able to make any progress in making Ishaq Dar's return possible.

In his comments over the rumoured rift between the establishment and Imran Khan-led government, the minister said that the country's advantage lies in the fact that the establishment and PM Imran Khan are on the same page.

He asserted that there are no differences between PM Imran Khan and the military leadership and the former has decided to stand by the elected government. He said there could be a difference of opinion between the government and the establishment, but saying that the two are not on the same page would be wrong.