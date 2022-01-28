Pak, US Navy ships conduct bilateral exercise

ISLAMABAD: US Navy ships squall (PC-7) and Whirlwind (PC-11) visited Karachi and conducted a bilateral exercise with Pakistan Navy, a spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said Thursday.

The US ships visit includes bilateral exercise and professional exchanges through meetings and sessions at the harbour. The US and Pakistan Navy ships participated in Passage Exercise including the participation of Surface, Air and Special Services elements.

The exercise is aimed at building synergy, strengthening naval relationships and enhancing interoperability between the two navies. At the culmination of the Passage Exercise, joint patrolling was conducted by ships of both navies. The spokesman said that US Navy ships bilateral exercise is a testimony of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to work for regional peace and promote cooperation between the two countries.