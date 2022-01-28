IHC seeks ECP’s comments on pleas against LG Ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in identical petitions against the Islamabad Local Government Ordinance 2021.Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the cases filed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Officers Association, the CDA Mazdoor Union and ex-chairman union council Sardar Mehtab. The petitioners’ lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi adopted the stance before the court that the delimitation process is under way in the federal capital. If the ordinance expires during this period, the whole process would go waste.

The court asked why the ordinance was introduced in the presence of an act, adding that the ordinance could be brought only in an emergency situation. The court said it would be able to take a decision regarding a stay order against the ordinance after listening to the ECP. The court also instructed the Ministry of Law and Justice to explain why the Local Government Act was terminated with the ordinance. Justice Kayani said the court would decide regarding the stay order against the ordinance on February 7, after listening to the respondents. The hearing was then adjourned.