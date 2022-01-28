Edwardes College gets principal

PESHAWAR: The historic Edwardes College Peshawar has finally got a principal as the governor and chairman of the board of governors of the college Thursday formally notified Dr Sharoon Hanook as principal of the institution.
A notification issued
to this effect stated: “The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/ Chairman Board of Governors, Edwardes College Peshawar on the recommendation of the board in its meeting held on January 4, 2022, is pleased to appoint Dr
Sharoon Hanook as principal of the college with immediate effect.”
