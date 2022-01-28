KP Assembly session prorogued sine die

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Thursday prorogued the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly sine die. A notification issued by the governor said: “In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of Article 109 of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the governor of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been pleased to prorogue session of the provincial assembly on Thursday, the 27th January, 2022.”
The longest assembly session was prorogued after about six months as convened on July 31, it was continuing and was scheduled to meet on January 31.
However, the last three/four sittings of the assembly had to be adjourned without doing any business because of short of quorum.
Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani had time and again expressed displeasure over the lawmakers’ lack of interest in attending the session. He had even asked the law minister to bring the governor’s order of proroguing the assembly if the government, on whose requisition the session had been called, was not interested in running the business.
