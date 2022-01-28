JI protests against outages, inflation

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore women wing staged a demonstration on Ferozepur Road, Ghazi Road Chowk on Thursday in its campaign for rights of the citizens titled “Jaag Meray Lahore”.

Led by JI Lahore ameer Zikrullah Mujahid, large number of women and children raised slogans against the government. Holding banners and placards they demanded clean drinking water, cleanliness of city roads, end to outages of power and gas, reduction in pollution, street crimes and inflation.

Addressing the protesters, Zikrullah Mujahid lamented that the people of Lahore were deprived of clean water. The speakers flayed the government policies and alleged that they had not fulfilled promises made with the people. They said huge inflation had broken the back of common man. They said people were fed up with hollow slogans and needed new leadership to rid them of all problems. They said JI provided honest and able leadership in the past and can also steer the country out of problems.