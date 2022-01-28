 
close
Friday January 28, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

US water

By AFP
January 28, 2022
US water

Washington: Cyber defenses for US drinking water supplies are "absolutely inadequate" and vulnerable to large-scale disruption by hackers, a senior official said Thursday.

"There’s inadequate resilience to even a criminal sector," the official said. "The threshold of resilience is not what it needs to be."

Comments