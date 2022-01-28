 
Friday January 28, 2022
Rahul Gandhi complains to Twitter

By AFP
January 28, 2022
New Delhi: The de facto head of India’s main opposition party has complained to Twitter about "strange" activity on his account, accusing the US giant of being the "unwitting" ally of the government in curbing free speech.

Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party told Twitter’s CEO in a letter that growth in his new Twitter followers "suddenly" stopped last August, falling from a monthly average of hundreds of thousands to nearly zero.

