Man jailed for assaulting pandemic adviser in UK

London: A man was jailed on Thursday for eight weeks after admitting to accosting England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty in a central London park last year.
Jonathan Chew, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Whitty, in St James’s Park, last June.
Prosecutor Iestyn Morgan told Westminster Magistrates Court that Chew filmed on his phone as his friend Lewis Hughes threw his arm around Whitty and tried to drag him into shot, while the medical officer struggled to free himself.
District judge Paul Goldspring jailed Chew for eight weeks and ordered him to pay Â£1,058 (1,270 euros, $1,417).
Beirut: Human Rights Watch on Thursday condemned the "forced return" by Egypt of Eritrean asylum seekers, saying such...
Los Angeles: Los Angeles looks set to ban oil drilling in the city after councillors voted on Thursday to stop the...
MOSCOW: A US teacher was arrested in a Moscow airport with marijuana and is being held for "large scale" drug...
North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles Thursday, Seoul said, its sixth weapons test this month in one of...
Frankfurt: German prosecutors on Thursday said they had charged a Russian scientist working at a Bavarian university...
Washington: Cyber defenses for US drinking water supplies are "absolutely inadequate" and vulnerable to large-scale...
Comments