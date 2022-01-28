Man jailed for assaulting pandemic adviser in UK

London: A man was jailed on Thursday for eight weeks after admitting to accosting England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty in a central London park last year.

Jonathan Chew, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Whitty, in St James’s Park, last June.

Prosecutor Iestyn Morgan told Westminster Magistrates Court that Chew filmed on his phone as his friend Lewis Hughes threw his arm around Whitty and tried to drag him into shot, while the medical officer struggled to free himself.

District judge Paul Goldspring jailed Chew for eight weeks and ordered him to pay Â£1,058 (1,270 euros, $1,417).