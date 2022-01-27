Dacoits kill two boys over ‘spying’ in katcha area of Sukkur

SUKKUR: Dacoits killed two youths in Baghiriji of Katcha area in Sukkur on Wednesday. Reports said the dacoits shot dead two young men, identified as Aleem, s/o Allah Dino, and Shoaib, s/o Shamim Ghumro, in the limits of the Baghiriji Katcha area in Sukkur, when they were working in their field. The Katcha criminals after killing both managed to escape from the scene. The parents claimed that the dacoits killed their sons on suspicion of spying for the police. A year ago, a dacoit of Jatoi clan was killed by Sukkur Police and the dacoits suspected that the Ghumra tribe was behind the killing.
SUKKUR: As many as six bodies of fishermen have been recovered after their boat capsized near Hajamro area, some 40...
SUKKUR: Adviser to the Sindh CM on Agriculture Manzoor Wassan has said the next three months are very crucial as...
SUKKUR: Four people, including a girl, were killed and 15 others injured in a two different road accidents in Sehwan...
SUKKUR: The dacoits of the Katcha area of Ravaanti in district Ghotki have kidnapped two veterinary doctors.Reports...
LAHORE: Hundreds of electricity/Wapda workers Wednesday held a protest against the killing of journalist Hasnain Shah,...
LAHORE: HRCP has welcomed the Lahore High Court’s judgement declaring the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project...
Comments