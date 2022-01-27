Western media highlighting HR abuses in India, says Moeed

ISLAMABAD: National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday said the Western media is highlighting the worst human rights abuses against the minorities and their persecution by the fascist Modi regime in India.However, the Western world’s interests are derived

by the size of Indian economy, which are halting them to raise their voice against the state-sponsored violence against Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities in India, the NSA said while taking to a private news channel. “They think China can be countered through India that is a wrong assumption, " he said, adding that they have shut their eyes over the minorities” persecution in India.