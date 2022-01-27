Women cricketers’s camp shifts to Lahore

LAHORE: The national women’s team camp at Karachi has been called off and the players and staff will now assemble in Lahore from Thursday (today) to start the final phase of their preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup that will be staged in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.
The Bismah Maroof-led side will undergo skills and fitness training sessions and play four inter-squad matches at the State Bank Stadium before their departure to New Zealand on February 9.
