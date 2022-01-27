Garbage woes

Heaps of garbage can be seen everywhere – in urban cities, towns and villages. Biodegradable waste is produced every day, but, unfortunately, there is no proper waste disposal system in our country to dispose of this waste.
Our policymakers must devise a waste disposal policy which deals with waste minimisation, reuse, recycling and neutralisation. They must inform the relevant department about the safe disposal of hazardous waste.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
