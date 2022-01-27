 
Thursday January 27, 2022
Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Washington: Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire, US media reported Wednesday. Breyer, 83, plans to step down at the end of the current term, which ends in June, the NBC and CNN television networks reported.

