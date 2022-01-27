 
Denmark to lift Covid curbs

By AFP
January 27, 2022
Copenhagen: Denmark plans to lift its Covid restrictions on February 1 despite record infections, as its high vaccination rate is deemed sufficient against the milder Omicron variant, the health ministry said on Wednesday. If a parliamentary commission approves the government’s proposal later Wednesday, Denmark would become the first European Union country to lift curbs despite the Omicron wave sweeping the continent, according to a survey of AFP bureaus.

