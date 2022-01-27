Denmark to lift Covid curbs

Copenhagen: Denmark plans to lift its Covid restrictions on February 1 despite record infections, as its high vaccination rate is deemed sufficient against the milder Omicron variant, the health ministry said on Wednesday. If a parliamentary commission approves the government’s proposal later Wednesday, Denmark would become the first European Union country to lift curbs despite the Omicron wave sweeping the continent, according to a survey of AFP bureaus.
Washington: Stephen Breyer, one of three liberal justices on the US Supreme Court, plans to retire, US media reported...
Hong Kong: A former Hong Kong lawmaker was jailed on Wednesday for exposing an anti-graft probe into a senior police...
Paris: France is intensifying talks with fellow European countries over a military tie-up in conflict-torn Mali that...
Rome: Italian lawmakers failed on Wednesday to elect a new president in a third round of voting, as bickering party...
Brussels: Nato on Wednesday said it had delivered a set of written "proposals" to Russia, after Moscow issued a raft...
Vatican City: Pope Francis complained on Wednesday of a knee problem that prevented him from personally greeting the...
