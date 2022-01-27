 
close
Thursday January 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

European Mali mission faces dilemma as hostility grows

By AFP
January 27, 2022
European Mali mission faces dilemma as hostility grows

Paris: France is intensifying talks with fellow European countries over a military tie-up in conflict-torn Mali that risks getting ensnared in a row between Paris and Bamako’s junta. Task Force Takuba is the fruit of lengthy French efforts to coax European allies into shouldering some of the burden of fighting jihadists in Mali, the nexus of a nearly decade-old insurgency in the Sahel.

Comments