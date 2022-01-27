PML-F asks MQM-P to disassociate itself from Akhtar’s statement

Pakistan Muslim League-Functional provincial secretary-general Sardar Abdul Raheem on Tuesday condemned the controversial statement of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Waseem Akhtar, terming it against the country’s integrity and asking the party to either announce its disassociation from the statement or withdraw it.

“If Akhtar does not apologise for his statement about the Sindhi community, the PML-F will boycott the MQM-P at every level and launch a protest against him,” said Raheem, who is also the Grand Democratic Alliance’s spokesperson, at a press conference at the party office.

“When all political parties are united against the disputed local government bill, why did the MQM-P leader issue such a controversial statement?” he asked.

Raheem also condemned the MQM-Haqiqi supremo Afaq Ahmed’s controversial statement. He said the PML-F comprised people from every community, including Urdu speakers, and would not tolerate any kind of hatred being spread against the communities.