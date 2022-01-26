 
close
Wednesday January 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Dr Arif made information commissioner

By Asif Mehmood
January 26, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab government has appointed Dr Arif Mushtaq Chaudhry, former additional inspector-general of police, as commissioner to one of the two vacant positions in the commission for three years. Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah has lauded the appointment.

Comments