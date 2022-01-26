Against all odds

To prosper, all anyone needs is a fair chance to attain his/her desired goals. Unfortunately, most people in this country are not given that chance, and no one is more neglected than members of the transgender community. Humiliated at each nook and corner, these people are deprived of most basic needs and rights, such as education and employment. In such circumstances, one must applaud the efforts of Dr Sara Gul, a transgender person, who recently proved her mettle by becoming the first transgender doctor in the country. Before her, Marvia Malik became the country’s first transgender news anchor in 2018. For these women, and those like them, sex and gender did not define their destinations. Their courage in facing the adversities they must have faced in this society to overcome barriers and succeed is awe-inspiring. The government must help others of the community achieve their full potential as well.

Sajjad Hussain Cheehani

Agra