LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold conditions was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly very cold and dry weather was expected in most areas while dense fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Kakul, Balakot, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Babusar and Bagrote while snowfall was recorded at Babusar, Bagrote and Murree. Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 7.2°C and maximum was 15.2°C.