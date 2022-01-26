Poland begins work on new EU-Belarus border wall

POLAND: Polish contractors began work on Tuesday on a 353-million euro wall along the Belarus border aimed at deterring migrant crossings following a crisis in the area last year.

The 5.5-metre high wall will run along 186-km of the border -- almost half the total length -- and is to be completed in June. "As planned, the construction sites were turned over to the contractors on Tuesday," said Krystyna Jakimik-Jarosz, a border guard spokeswoman.