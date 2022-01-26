Cop who raped disabled teenage girl in July last year surrenders to police

A policeman accused of subjecting a disabled teenage girl to rape at gunpoint in a locality near Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre surrendered himself to the District South Investigation SSP on Tuesday, said the Karachi police spokesman.

A day earlier, an FIR had been registered at the Women police station under sections 376 and 505B on the complaint of the girl’s father, Abdul Latif.

The complainant said his 18-year-old daughter was taken to Jinnah Hospital for a medical check after she complained of pain in her abdomen.

He said doctors informed his family after an ultrasound scan that his daughter was pregnant. At this, she told the family that on July 28, 2021, a next-door relative, Mukhtiar Rana, arrived at her house in a colony adjacent to Jinnah Hosptial.

She said she was alone in the house when the suspect raped her at gunpoint and also warned her of dire consequences if she told anyone. Police said the suspect was a policeman and serving as a driver in District Central.

On Tuesday, a large number of people, including family members, relatives and neighbours, gathered outside the Karachi Police Office on Sharea Faisal and staged a protest. They demanded the immediate arrest of the policeman and strict punishment for him. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Raja Azhar joined the protesters. Senior police officials reached the scene and assured the family of their full cooperation.