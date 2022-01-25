Oghi-Battagram road cleared of snow

MANSEHRA: The Oghi-Battagram road, which was blocked with snow for four days ago, was cleared to traffic by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority on Monday.

The road was blocked after the heavy snowfall on Friday. It had cut off Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district from Battagram. The people complained that Punjab-Torghar road, which linked Oghi with neighbouring Torghar district could not be reopened to traffic even on the fourth day to passengers travelling between two districts.

“Besides this main artery, dozens of the links roads which were blocked following the heavy snowfall in the division couldn’t be cleared to traffic and locals are suffering,” Zahid Khan, a local told reporters.

He said that the Torghar district administration was yet to clear the snow from the roads. The links roads which were blocked because of the snowfall in Konsh, Siran and Kaghan valley are yet to be cleared of the snow.